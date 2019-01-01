Hokuhoku Financial Group Inc is a Japan-based company that is principally engaged in banking and the provision of other financial services. The company was established through the integration of Hokuriku Bank and Hokkaido Bank. The company operates mainly through the branch networks of Hokuriku Bank and Hokkaido Bank in certain areas of Japan. Its business is concentrated in Japan, with the majority of revenue generated from the domestic market. The company also has a business presence in overseas cities such as Shanghai, Shenyang, Dalian, Bangkok, Singapore, London, and New York.