Hongkong Land is a property investor mainly holding prime commercial assets in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company is the second- largest office landlord in Hong Kong with a portfolio of centrally located assets, totaling 4.1 million square feet of office space, along with 0.6 million square feet of retail space. It also holds 1.6 million square feet of prime office space in Singapore. Rental income accounts for about 75% of the operating profit, with most coming from Hong Kong. Property development projects in Singapore and China contribute the rest. The company was founded in 1889 and is dual-listed on the London Stock Exchange, with a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange. It is 50-percent owned by Jardine Matheson Holdings.