HKBN Ltd is a telecommunications company. The company derives revenue from broadband Internet services and voice services to both residential and enterprise customers. From a customer segment perspective, the majority of revenue is derived from residential subscribers. From a subscriber and product standpoint, the majority is broadband services. Additionally, HKBN is the owner of a telecommunications infrastructure, specifically fiber optic cables. This allows the company to deliver broadband services, such as fiber-to-the-home or fiber-to-the-basement. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Hong Kong.