Hitachi Zosen Corp is a Japan-based industrial and engineering company. It engaged in the business domains of Green Energy, Social Infrastructure, and disaster prevention. The Company operations are classified into four reportable segments. Environmental Systems and Industrial Plants Segment include the production of environmental protection systems, water treatment systems, desalination and potabilization plants and chemical plants. Machinery segment includes the production of marine diesel engines, boilers, SCR systems, process equipment amongst others. Infrastructure segment includes bridge construction, water gates, and shield tunneling machines. Operations in the other businesses segment include the transportation business and warehousing business.