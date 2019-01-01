QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Hero International USA Holding Corp offers customers health-care foodstuff, health-care products and environment friendly products. In addition to dietary supplements, the subsidiary also develops market for wine and alcohol.

Hero International USA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hero International USA (HIUH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hero International USA (OTCEM: HIUH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hero International USA's (HIUH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hero International USA.

Q

What is the target price for Hero International USA (HIUH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hero International USA

Q

Current Stock Price for Hero International USA (HIUH)?

A

The stock price for Hero International USA (OTCEM: HIUH) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hero International USA (HIUH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hero International USA.

Q

When is Hero International USA (OTCEM:HIUH) reporting earnings?

A

Hero International USA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hero International USA (HIUH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hero International USA.

Q

What sector and industry does Hero International USA (HIUH) operate in?

A

Hero International USA is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.