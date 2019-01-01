QQQ
Range
0.09 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
10.8K/11.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.54
Mkt Cap
3.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
42M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology

Healthcare Integrated Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Healthcare Integrated (HITC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Healthcare Integrated (OTCPK: HITC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Healthcare Integrated's (HITC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Healthcare Integrated.

Q

What is the target price for Healthcare Integrated (HITC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Healthcare Integrated

Q

Current Stock Price for Healthcare Integrated (HITC)?

A

The stock price for Healthcare Integrated (OTCPK: HITC) is $0.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:40:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Healthcare Integrated (HITC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Healthcare Integrated.

Q

When is Healthcare Integrated (OTCPK:HITC) reporting earnings?

A

Healthcare Integrated does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Healthcare Integrated (HITC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Healthcare Integrated.

Q

What sector and industry does Healthcare Integrated (HITC) operate in?

A

Healthcare Integrated is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.