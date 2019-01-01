QQQ
Hi Sun Technology (China) Ltd has five operating segments: payment processing, financial solutions, electronic power meters, Information security chips & solutions, and platform operation solutions. The payment processing solutions segment is engaged in the provision of payment processing services, merchant recruiting, and related products and solutions. Financial solutions provide consulting, integration, and operation services of information technology products to financial institutions and banks. The firm manufactures electronic power meters primarily for the public sector. Platform operation solutions provide operational support for telecom and payment platform solutions. Its geographical segments are Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Hi Sun Tech (China) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hi Sun Tech (China) (HISNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hi Sun Tech (China) (OTCPK: HISNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hi Sun Tech (China)'s (HISNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hi Sun Tech (China).

Q

What is the target price for Hi Sun Tech (China) (HISNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hi Sun Tech (China)

Q

Current Stock Price for Hi Sun Tech (China) (HISNF)?

A

The stock price for Hi Sun Tech (China) (OTCPK: HISNF) is $0.17 last updated Wed Apr 14 2021 14:33:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hi Sun Tech (China) (HISNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hi Sun Tech (China).

Q

When is Hi Sun Tech (China) (OTCPK:HISNF) reporting earnings?

A

Hi Sun Tech (China) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hi Sun Tech (China) (HISNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hi Sun Tech (China).

Q

What sector and industry does Hi Sun Tech (China) (HISNF) operate in?

A

Hi Sun Tech (China) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.