Hi Sun Technology (China) Ltd has five operating segments: payment processing, financial solutions, electronic power meters, Information security chips & solutions, and platform operation solutions. The payment processing solutions segment is engaged in the provision of payment processing services, merchant recruiting, and related products and solutions. Financial solutions provide consulting, integration, and operation services of information technology products to financial institutions and banks. The firm manufactures electronic power meters primarily for the public sector. Platform operation solutions provide operational support for telecom and payment platform solutions. Its geographical segments are Mainland China and Hong Kong.