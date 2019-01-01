ñol

Hino Motors
(OTCPK:HINOY)
55.835
00
Last update: 3:46PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low50.75 - 99.25
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 57.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 1K
Mkt Cap3.2B
P/E30.89
50d Avg. Price55.15
Div / Yield1.52/2.72%
Payout Ratio71.73
EPS123.3
Total Float-

Hino Motors (OTC:HINOY), Key Statistics

Hino Motors (OTC: HINOY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4.2B
Trailing P/E
30.89
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.3
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.28
Price / Book (mrq)
0.75
Price / EBITDA
10.42
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.76
Earnings Yield
3.24%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.91
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
74.9
Tangible Book value per share
70.95
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
661.8B
Total Assets
1.3T
Total Liabilities
661.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.05
Gross Margin
17.78%
Net Margin
1.86%
EBIT Margin
4.13%
EBITDA Margin
4.13%
Operating Margin
4.74%