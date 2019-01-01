ñol

Hollund Industrial Marine
(OTCEM:HIMR)
~0
00
Last update: 2:22PM
15 minutes delayed

Hollund Industrial Marine (OTC:HIMR), Dividends

Hollund Industrial Marine issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hollund Industrial Marine generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Hollund Industrial Marine Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hollund Industrial Marine (HIMR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hollund Industrial Marine.

Q
What date did I need to own Hollund Industrial Marine (HIMR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hollund Industrial Marine.

Q
How much per share is the next Hollund Industrial Marine (HIMR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hollund Industrial Marine.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCEM:HIMR)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hollund Industrial Marine.

