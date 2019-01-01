Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Hillstream BioPharma Questions & Answers
When is Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) reporting earnings?
Hillstream BioPharma (HILS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.28, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Hillstream BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:HILS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
