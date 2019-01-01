Hill International (NYSE:HIL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$102.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$102.2M
Earnings History
Hill International Questions & Answers
When is Hill International (NYSE:HIL) reporting earnings?
Hill International (HIL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hill International (NYSE:HIL)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Hill International’s (NYSE:HIL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $125.4M, which beat the estimate of $0.1K.
