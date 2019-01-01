Hill International (NYSE:HIL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hill International
Hill International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hill International (NYSE: HIL) was reported by Keybanc on July 23, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting HIL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hill International (NYSE: HIL) was provided by Keybanc, and Hill International downgraded their sector weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hill International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hill International was filed on July 23, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 23, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hill International (HIL) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $6.00 to $0.00. The current price Hill International (HIL) is trading at is $1.71, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.