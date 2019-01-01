ñol

Hartford Finl Servs Gr
(NYSE:HIG)
71.98
0.03[0.04%]
At close: Jun 2
71.95
-0.0300[-0.04%]
PreMarket: 4:31PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low59.86 - 78.17
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding283.3M / 328.9M
Vol / Avg.0K / 2.2M
Mkt Cap23.7B
P/E9.92
50d Avg. Price71.53
Div / Yield1.54/2.14%
Payout Ratio20.28
EPS1.32
Total Float283.3M

Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG), Key Statistics

Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE: HIG) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
28.7B
Trailing P/E
9.92
Forward P/E
10.17
PE Ratio (TTM)
9.87
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.15
Price / Book (mrq)
1.52
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
10.08%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.67
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
47.32
Tangible Book value per share
38.97
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
59.4B
Total Assets
75.3B
Total Liabilities
59.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.36
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
14.27%
EBIT Margin
18.96%
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -