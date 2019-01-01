ñol

Miller/Howard High Income
(NYSE:HIE)
10.52
-0.09[-0.85%]
Last update: 11:15AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low10.48 - 10.58
52 Week High/Low9.42 - 11.46
Open / Close10.52 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 18.7M
Vol / Avg.20.3K / 41K
Mkt Cap196.6M
P/E2.3
50d Avg. Price10.68
Div / Yield0.58/5.43%
Payout Ratio12.15
EPS-
Total Float-

Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE:HIE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Miller/Howard High Income reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Miller/Howard High Income using advanced sorting and filters.

Miller/Howard High Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE:HIE) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Miller/Howard High Income

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE:HIE)?
A

There are no earnings for Miller/Howard High Income

Q
What were Miller/Howard High Income’s (NYSE:HIE) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Miller/Howard High Income

