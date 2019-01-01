QQQ
Hibernia REIT PLC is a real estate investment trust that owns and develops property. The company's properties are located in the Greater Dublin, Ireland area. Hibernia REIT invests in office buildings, residential properties, retail stores, industrial properties, warehouse and distribution centres. The company operates through four segments: Office assets; Office development asset; Residential assets and Industrial/ other assets. The office assets segment contributes the majority of the property revenue.

Hibernia REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hibernia REIT (HIBRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hibernia REIT (OTCPK: HIBRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hibernia REIT's (HIBRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hibernia REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Hibernia REIT (HIBRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hibernia REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Hibernia REIT (HIBRF)?

A

The stock price for Hibernia REIT (OTCPK: HIBRF) is $1.34 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:57:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hibernia REIT (HIBRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hibernia REIT.

Q

When is Hibernia REIT (OTCPK:HIBRF) reporting earnings?

A

Hibernia REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hibernia REIT (HIBRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hibernia REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Hibernia REIT (HIBRF) operate in?

A

Hibernia REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.