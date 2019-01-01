ñol

Hamburger Hafen
(OTCPK:HHULY)
8.57
00
Last update: 2:48PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.5 - 12.12
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 150.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.4K
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E10.66
50d Avg. Price8.73
Div / Yield0.4/4.61%
Payout Ratio29.62
EPS0.15
Total Float-

Hamburger Hafen (OTC:HHULY), Dividends

Hamburger Hafen issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hamburger Hafen generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 14, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hamburger Hafen Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hamburger Hafen (HHULY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hamburger Hafen. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.27 on July 2, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Hamburger Hafen (HHULY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hamburger Hafen (HHULY). The last dividend payout was on July 2, 2012 and was $0.27

Q
How much per share is the next Hamburger Hafen (HHULY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hamburger Hafen (HHULY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.27 on July 2, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hamburger Hafen (OTCPK:HHULY)?
A

Hamburger Hafen has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hamburger Hafen (HHULY) was $0.27 and was paid out next on July 2, 2012.

