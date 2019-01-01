Hammerhead Energy Inc
(NASDAQ:HHRS)
$7.62
-0.12[-1.55%]
At close: Jul 14
$7.49
-0.1300[-1.71%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Open7.655Close7.620
Vol / Avg.1.405K / 15.628KMkt Cap693.795M
Day Range7.580 - 7.70052 Wk Range6.000 - 39.300

Hammerhead Energy Stock (NASDAQ:HHRS), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hammerhead Energy gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hammerhead Energy's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

22.4K

Short Interest %

0.42%

Days to Cover

1.6
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Hammerhead Energy Stock (NASDAQ:HHRS), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hammerhead Energy gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hammerhead Energy's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

22.4K

Short Interest %

0.42%

Days to Cover

1.6
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Hammerhead Energy Stock (NASDAQ:HHRS), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hammerhead Energy gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hammerhead Energy's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

22.4K

Short Interest %

0.42%

Days to Cover

1.6
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Hammerhead Energy Stock (NASDAQ:HHRS), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hammerhead Energy gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hammerhead Energy's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

22.4K

Short Interest %

0.42%

Days to Cover

1.6
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Hammerhead Energy Stock (NASDAQ:HHRS), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hammerhead Energy gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hammerhead Energy's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

22.4K

Short Interest %

0.42%

Days to Cover

1.6
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Hammerhead Energy Stock (NASDAQ:HHRS), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hammerhead Energy gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hammerhead Energy's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

22.4K

Short Interest %

0.42%

Days to Cover

1.6
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Hammerhead Energy Stock (NASDAQ:HHRS), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hammerhead Energy gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hammerhead Energy's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

22.4K

Short Interest %

0.42%

Days to Cover

1.6
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Hammerhead Energy Stock (NASDAQ:HHRS), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hammerhead Energy gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hammerhead Energy's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

22.4K

Short Interest %

0.42%

Days to Cover

1.6
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Hammerhead Energy Stock (NASDAQ:HHRS), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hammerhead Energy gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hammerhead Energy's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

22.4K

Short Interest %

0.42%

Days to Cover

1.6
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved