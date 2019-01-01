Hammerhead Energy Stock (NASDAQ:HHRS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date May 11 EPS $-1.980 Quarterly Revenue $160.6M Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31) $760.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Hammerhead Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

Q When is Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) reporting earnings? A Hammerhead Energy ( HHRS ) is scheduled to report earnings on August 29, 2023 . The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2023 for Q1 . Q What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS)? A The Actual EPS was $-1.98 , which missed the estimate of $0.60 . Q What were Hammerhead Energy’s (NASDAQ:HHRS) revenues? A The Actual Revenue was $160.6M , which missed the estimate of $218.9M .

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.