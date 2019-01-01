Hammerhead Energy Inc
(NASDAQ:HHRS)
$7.62
-0.12[-1.55%]
At close: Jul 14
$7.49
-0.1300[-1.71%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Open7.655Close7.620
Vol / Avg.1.405K / 15.628KMkt Cap693.795M
Day Range7.580 - 7.70052 Wk Range6.000 - 39.300

Hammerhead Energy Stock (NASDAQ:HHRS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hammerhead Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$-1.980

Quarterly Revenue

$160.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$760.6M

Earnings History

Earnings History

Q

When is Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) reporting earnings?

A

Hammerhead Energy (HHRS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 29, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2023 for Q1.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS)?

A

The Actual EPS was $-1.98, which missed the estimate of $0.60.

Q

What were Hammerhead Energy’s (NASDAQ:HHRS) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $160.6M, which missed the estimate of $218.9M.



