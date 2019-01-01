Hammerhead Energy Inc
(NASDAQ:HHRS)
$7.62
-0.12[-1.55%]
At close: Jul 14
$7.49
-0.1300[-1.71%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Open7.655Close7.620
Vol / Avg.1.405K / 15.628KMkt Cap693.795M
Day Range7.580 - 7.70052 Wk Range6.000 - 39.300

Hammerhead Energy Stock (NASDAQ:HHRS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$17.00

Lowest Price Target1

$17.00

Consensus Price Target1

$17.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
10000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Stifel

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years

Analyst Ratings for Hammerhead Energy

All Ratings (1)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (1)

Q

What is the target price for Hammerhead Energy (HHRS)?

A

The latest price target for Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ: HHRS) was reported by Stifel on June 28, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting HHRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 123.10% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Hammerhead Energy (HHRS)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ: HHRS) was provided by Stifel, and Hammerhead Energy initiated their buy rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Hammerhead Energy (HHRS)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hammerhead Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hammerhead Energy was filed on June 28, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 28, 2024.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Hammerhead Energy (HHRS) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hammerhead Energy (HHRS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $17.00. The current price Hammerhead Energy (HHRS) is trading at is $7.62, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

