Hammerhead Energy Stock (NASDAQ:HHRS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hammerhead Energy
What is the target price for Hammerhead Energy (HHRS)?
The latest price target for Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ: HHRS) was reported by Stifel on June 28, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting HHRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 123.10% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
What is the most recent analyst rating for Hammerhead Energy (HHRS)?
The latest analyst rating for Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ: HHRS) was provided by Stifel, and Hammerhead Energy initiated their buy rating.
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Hammerhead Energy (HHRS)?
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hammerhead Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hammerhead Energy was filed on June 28, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 28, 2024.
Is the Analyst Rating Hammerhead Energy (HHRS) correct?
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hammerhead Energy (HHRS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $17.00. The current price Hammerhead Energy (HHRS) is trading at is $7.62, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
