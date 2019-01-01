QQQ
Harbor Star Shipping Services, Inc is an integrated maritime service provider. The service lines include harbor assistance, lighterage, towing, ship salvage, marine construction, repair, and maintenance works, wreck removal, firefighting, oil spill abatement and recovery, handling hazardous chemical, ship and crew management, diving and underwater marine works. Other marine services include oil and chemical spill response, diving and underwater work, and ship and crew management. The company maintains and manages a fleet of 48 tugboats, 7 barges, 1 Landing Craft Tank; 1 Cargo Ship; 1 Tanker, and 1 Dredger.

Harbor Star Shipping Serv Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harbor Star Shipping Serv (HHRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harbor Star Shipping Serv (OTCEM: HHRRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Harbor Star Shipping Serv's (HHRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Harbor Star Shipping Serv.

Q

What is the target price for Harbor Star Shipping Serv (HHRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Harbor Star Shipping Serv

Q

Current Stock Price for Harbor Star Shipping Serv (HHRRF)?

A

The stock price for Harbor Star Shipping Serv (OTCEM: HHRRF) is $0.06 last updated Fri May 17 2019 14:33:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harbor Star Shipping Serv (HHRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harbor Star Shipping Serv.

Q

When is Harbor Star Shipping Serv (OTCEM:HHRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Harbor Star Shipping Serv does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Harbor Star Shipping Serv (HHRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harbor Star Shipping Serv.

Q

What sector and industry does Harbor Star Shipping Serv (HHRRF) operate in?

A

Harbor Star Shipping Serv is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.