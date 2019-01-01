Harbor Star Shipping Services, Inc is an integrated maritime service provider. The service lines include harbor assistance, lighterage, towing, ship salvage, marine construction, repair, and maintenance works, wreck removal, firefighting, oil spill abatement and recovery, handling hazardous chemical, ship and crew management, diving and underwater marine works. Other marine services include oil and chemical spill response, diving and underwater work, and ship and crew management. The company maintains and manages a fleet of 48 tugboats, 7 barges, 1 Landing Craft Tank; 1 Cargo Ship; 1 Tanker, and 1 Dredger.