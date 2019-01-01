HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 4
EPS
$0.430
Quarterly Revenue
$60.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.5B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of HeadHunter Group using advanced sorting and filters.
HeadHunter Group Questions & Answers
When is HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) reporting earnings?
HeadHunter Group (HHR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 4, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.16.
What were HeadHunter Group’s (NASDAQ:HHR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $30.1M, which beat the estimate of $27.8M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.