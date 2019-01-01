QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Herald Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in the segments of Toys, Computer products, Housewares, Timepieces, Investments, and Others. The group derives key revenue from the Toys segment which involves the manufacturing of wide range of toys including action figures, electronic radio-controlled toy cars and boats, electronic games, and pre-school toys. The company along with its subsidiaries is also engaged in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of computer products, housewares, clocks, watches, and electronic and gift products. The company has the majority of its customers based in Hong Kong, North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Mainland China, and Others. It generates the highest revenue from the North America region.

Herald Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Herald Holdings (HHOLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Herald Holdings (OTCGM: HHOLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Herald Holdings's (HHOLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Herald Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Herald Holdings (HHOLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Herald Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Herald Holdings (HHOLF)?

A

The stock price for Herald Holdings (OTCGM: HHOLF) is $0.1 last updated Tue Feb 09 2021 16:52:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Herald Holdings (HHOLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Herald Holdings.

Q

When is Herald Holdings (OTCGM:HHOLF) reporting earnings?

A

Herald Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Herald Holdings (HHOLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Herald Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Herald Holdings (HHOLF) operate in?

A

Herald Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.