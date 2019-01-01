Dfcity Group Bhd through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of dimension stones and related products. Its business activities include sourcing, processing, and distributing a wide range of dimension stones including granite, marble, sandstone, and slate. Hock Heng's products are mainly used for a wide array of applications in the commercial and residential properties, such as facade walls, flooring, staircases, monuments, furniture, pillars, garden sets, and landscaping. The company's segments include Sales of goods; Construction; and Property development.