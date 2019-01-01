QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Her Imports is in the business of retailing human hair extension and related hair care and beauty products. Its subsidiary is involved in the purchase of media for customer and lead generation. The company sells its products at retail locations and through its website. It uses its e-commerce platform and strategic leveraging of social media buys for customer relationship.

Her Imports Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Her Imports (HHER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Her Imports (OTCEM: HHER) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Her Imports's (HHER) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Her Imports.

Q

What is the target price for Her Imports (HHER) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Her Imports

Q

Current Stock Price for Her Imports (HHER)?

A

The stock price for Her Imports (OTCEM: HHER) is $0.03 last updated Wed Aug 25 2021 16:52:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Her Imports (HHER) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Her Imports.

Q

When is Her Imports (OTCEM:HHER) reporting earnings?

A

Her Imports does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Her Imports (HHER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Her Imports.

Q

What sector and industry does Her Imports (HHER) operate in?

A

Her Imports is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.