There is no Press for this Ticker
Horizon Group Properties Inc is an owner and developer of factory outlet shopping centers and is the developer of a master planned community in suburban Chicago. The brands featured at its centers are Gucci, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach, Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, GAP Outlet, Nike and Adidas.

Horizon Group Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Horizon Group Properties (HGPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Horizon Group Properties (OTCPK: HGPI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Horizon Group Properties's (HGPI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Horizon Group Properties.

Q

What is the target price for Horizon Group Properties (HGPI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Horizon Group Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for Horizon Group Properties (HGPI)?

A

The stock price for Horizon Group Properties (OTCPK: HGPI) is $1.69 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:50:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Horizon Group Properties (HGPI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Horizon Group Properties.

Q

When is Horizon Group Properties (OTCPK:HGPI) reporting earnings?

A

Horizon Group Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Horizon Group Properties (HGPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Horizon Group Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Horizon Group Properties (HGPI) operate in?

A

Horizon Group Properties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.