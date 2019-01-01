QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) 7.875% Fixed to Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2042 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) 7.875% Fixed to Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2042 (HGH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) 7.875% Fixed to Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2042 (NYSE: HGH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) 7.875% Fixed to Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2042's (HGH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) 7.875% Fixed to Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2042.

Q

What is the target price for Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) 7.875% Fixed to Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2042 (HGH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) 7.875% Fixed to Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2042 (NYSE: HGH) was reported by JP Morgan on July 29, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 47.00 expecting HGH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 84.93% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) 7.875% Fixed to Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2042 (HGH)?

A

The stock price for Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) 7.875% Fixed to Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2042 (NYSE: HGH) is $25.415 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:49:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) 7.875% Fixed to Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2042 (HGH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 16, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 28, 2018.

Q

When is Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) 7.875% Fixed to Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2042 (NYSE:HGH) reporting earnings?

A

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) 7.875% Fixed to Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2042 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) 7.875% Fixed to Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2042 (HGH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) 7.875% Fixed to Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2042.

Q

What sector and industry does Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) 7.875% Fixed to Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2042 (HGH) operate in?

A

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) 7.875% Fixed to Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2042 is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.