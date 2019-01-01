hhgregg Inc is a part of the retail sector. It is a multi-regional retailer which provides an extensive selection of premium appliances, consumer electronics, home products and computers and tablets in its brick-and-mortar stores in the United States via hhgregg.com. The company's sales are categorized into four products; Appliances, which include refrigerators, cooking ranges, dishwashers; Consumer electronics such as 4K and OLED televisions and audio systems; Home Products which include furniture and mattresses and computer systems.