Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
hhgregg Inc is a part of the retail sector. It is a multi-regional retailer which provides an extensive selection of premium appliances, consumer electronics, home products and computers and tablets in its brick-and-mortar stores in the United States via hhgregg.com. The company's sales are categorized into four products; Appliances, which include refrigerators, cooking ranges, dishwashers; Consumer electronics such as 4K and OLED televisions and audio systems; Home Products which include furniture and mattresses and computer systems.

hhgregg Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy hhgregg (HGGGQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of hhgregg (OTCEM: HGGGQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are hhgregg's (HGGGQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for hhgregg.

Q

What is the target price for hhgregg (HGGGQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for hhgregg

Q

Current Stock Price for hhgregg (HGGGQ)?

A

The stock price for hhgregg (OTCEM: HGGGQ) is $0.002 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 18:25:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does hhgregg (HGGGQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for hhgregg.

Q

When is hhgregg (OTCEM:HGGGQ) reporting earnings?

A

hhgregg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is hhgregg (HGGGQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for hhgregg.

Q

What sector and industry does hhgregg (HGGGQ) operate in?

A

hhgregg is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.