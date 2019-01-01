SpareBank (OTC:HGDPF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$243M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of SpareBank using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
SpareBank Questions & Answers
When is SpareBank (OTCGM:HGDPF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for SpareBank
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for SpareBank (OTCGM:HGDPF)?
There are no earnings for SpareBank
What were SpareBank’s (OTCGM:HGDPF) revenues?
There are no earnings for SpareBank
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.