Harford Bank
(OTCPK:HFBK)
30.4999
00
Last update: 2:24PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low25.5 - 34
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding1.3M / 1.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.4K
Mkt Cap44.5M
P/E9.41
50d Avg. Price30.82
Div / Yield0.76/2.49%
Payout Ratio22.84
EPS0.59
Total Float-

Harford Bank (OTC:HFBK), Key Statistics

Harford Bank (OTC: HFBK) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
9.41
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
9.41
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.3
Price / Book (mrq)
0.88
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
10.62%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.14
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
34.49
Tangible Book value per share
34.49
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
543.5M
Total Assets
593.8M
Total Liabilities
543.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.42
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
18.73%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -