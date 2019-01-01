ñol

Hess
(NYSE:HES)
126.87
0.62[0.49%]
Last update: 10:12AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low126.2 - 127.77
52 Week High/Low61.93 - 129.4
Open / Close126.44 / -
Float / Outstanding208.7M / 311.3M
Vol / Avg.184.5K / 2.5M
Mkt Cap39.5B
P/E54.18
50d Avg. Price111.61
Div / Yield1.5/1.19%
Payout Ratio48.28
EPS1.35
Total Float208.7M

Hess (NYSE:HES), Key Statistics

Hess (NYSE: HES) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
46.5B
Trailing P/E
54.18
Forward P/E
14.9
PE Ratio (TTM)
47.2
PEG Ratio (TTM)
0.32
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.96
Price / Book (mrq)
6.23
Price / EBITDA
10.58
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.58
Earnings Yield
1.85%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
1.97
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
20.27
Tangible Book value per share
19.11
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
12.8B
Total Assets
19.8B
Total Liabilities
12.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.65
Gross Margin
69.26%
Net Margin
18.03%
EBIT Margin
35.67%
EBITDA Margin
50.24%
Operating Margin
33.16%