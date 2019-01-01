Heroux-Devtek (OTC:HERXF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Heroux-Devtek
Analyst Ratings for Heroux-Devtek
The latest price target for Heroux-Devtek (OTCPK: HERXF) was reported by Scotiabank on June 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.50 expecting HERXF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.40% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Heroux-Devtek (OTCPK: HERXF) was provided by Scotiabank, and Heroux-Devtek upgraded their sector outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Heroux-Devtek, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Heroux-Devtek was filed on June 9, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 9, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Heroux-Devtek (HERXF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $13.00 to $16.50. The current price Heroux-Devtek (HERXF) is trading at is $12.85, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
