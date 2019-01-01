QQQ
Henkel comprises two distinct customer groups. The consumer segment (around 52% of consolidated 2020 sales) comprises laundry and home care, including the Persil and Purex laundry detergent brands, beauty care, including the Schwarzkopf hand soap Dial brands, and consumer adhesives, primarily Loctite. Industrial adhesives make up the remaining 48% of sales. Sales from high-margin Western Europe accounted for 30% of the firm's consolidated total in 2020, while Asia and North America accounted for 16% and 26%, respectively.

Henkel AG & Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Henkel AG & Co (HENOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Henkel AG & Co (OTCPK: HENOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Henkel AG & Co's (HENOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Henkel AG & Co.

Q

What is the target price for Henkel AG & Co (HENOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Henkel AG & Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Henkel AG & Co (HENOF)?

A

The stock price for Henkel AG & Co (OTCPK: HENOF) is $81 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 18:18:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Henkel AG & Co (HENOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Henkel AG & Co.

Q

When is Henkel AG & Co (OTCPK:HENOF) reporting earnings?

A

Henkel AG & Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Henkel AG & Co (HENOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Henkel AG & Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Henkel AG & Co (HENOF) operate in?

A

Henkel AG & Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.