Henkel comprises two distinct customer groups. The consumer segment (around 52% of consolidated 2020 sales) comprises laundry and home care, including the Persil and Purex laundry detergent brands, beauty care, including the Schwarzkopf hand soap Dial brands, and consumer adhesives, primarily Loctite. Industrial adhesives make up the remaining 48% of sales. Sales from high-margin Western Europe accounted for 30% of the firm's consolidated total in 2020, while Asia and North America accounted for 16% and 26%, respectively.