Henkel AG & Co (OTC:HENKY), Dividends

Henkel AG & Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Henkel AG & Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Henkel AG & Co. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.73 on April 27, 2012.
There are no upcoming dividends for Henkel AG & Co (HENKY). The last dividend payout was on April 27, 2012 and was $0.73
There are no upcoming dividends for Henkel AG & Co (HENKY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.73 on April 27, 2012
Henkel AG & Co has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Henkel AG & Co (HENKY) was $0.73 and was paid out next on April 27, 2012.
Browse dividends on all stocks.