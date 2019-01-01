QQQ
Hengdeli Holdings Ltd is a retailer of watches. It provides integrated after-sales warranty maintenance for internationally renowned brand watches and established an interactive customer service network covering the Greater China Region, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The company operates in two segments: Retail & trading and Industrial group. The Group also owns several watch accessories manufacturing enterprises, including the manufacturing of furniture and items used for watch sales and watch packaging products, commercial space design, production and decoration. Its geographical segments are Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Taiwan/Malaysia.

Hengdeli Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hengdeli Holdings (HENGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hengdeli Holdings (OTCPK: HENGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hengdeli Holdings's (HENGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hengdeli Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Hengdeli Holdings (HENGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hengdeli Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Hengdeli Holdings (HENGF)?

A

The stock price for Hengdeli Holdings (OTCPK: HENGF) is $0.033 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 14:43:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hengdeli Holdings (HENGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hengdeli Holdings.

Q

When is Hengdeli Holdings (OTCPK:HENGF) reporting earnings?

A

Hengdeli Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hengdeli Holdings (HENGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hengdeli Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Hengdeli Holdings (HENGF) operate in?

A

Hengdeli Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.