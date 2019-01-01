ñol

Trustfeed
(OTCPK:HEMED)
$1.20
At close: Sep 2

Trustfeed Stock (OTC:HEMED), Quotes and News Summary

Trustfeed Stock (OTC: HEMED)

Trustfeed Corp formerly Healthmed Services Ltd is a shell company.
Trustfeed Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Trustfeed (HEMED) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Trustfeed (OTCPK: HEMED) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Trustfeed's (HEMED) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Trustfeed.

Q
What is the target price for Trustfeed (HEMED) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Trustfeed

Q
Current Stock Price for Trustfeed (HEMED)?
A

The stock price for Trustfeed (OTCPK: HEMED) is $1.2 last updated September 2, 2022, 2:40 PM UTC.

Q
Does Trustfeed (HEMED) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trustfeed.

Q
When is Trustfeed (OTCPK:HEMED) reporting earnings?
A

Trustfeed does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Trustfeed (HEMED) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Trustfeed.

Q
What sector and industry does Trustfeed (HEMED) operate in?
A

Trustfeed is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.