There is no Press for this Ticker
Healthmed Services Ltd is engaged in acquiring, leasing and licensing for the cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabis-related products.

Healthmed Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Healthmed Services (HEME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Healthmed Services (OTCPK: HEME) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Healthmed Services's (HEME) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Healthmed Services.

Q

What is the target price for Healthmed Services (HEME) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Healthmed Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Healthmed Services (HEME)?

A

The stock price for Healthmed Services (OTCPK: HEME) is $0.0014 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:14:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Healthmed Services (HEME) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Healthmed Services.

Q

When is Healthmed Services (OTCPK:HEME) reporting earnings?

A

Healthmed Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Healthmed Services (HEME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Healthmed Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Healthmed Services (HEME) operate in?

A

Healthmed Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.