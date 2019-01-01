|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Healthmed Services (OTCPK: HEME) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Healthmed Services.
There is no analysis for Healthmed Services
The stock price for Healthmed Services (OTCPK: HEME) is $0.0014 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:14:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Healthmed Services.
Healthmed Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Healthmed Services.
Healthmed Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.