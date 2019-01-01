QQQ
Range
12.61 - 13.3
Vol / Avg.
18.4K/51.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.61 - 29.6
Mkt Cap
8.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.3
P/E
24.26
EPS
0.03
Shares
694.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
HelloFresh SE provides fresh, healthy, and personalized meal solutions. The company operates an internet platform that provides customers the choice between various kinds of meals and recipes to be delivered on selected weekdays. It operates in two geographical regions: International and USA. International companies comprise operations in the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Germany, Austria, Canada, and Switzerland. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America.

HelloFresh Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HelloFresh (HELFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HelloFresh (OTCPK: HELFY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are HelloFresh's (HELFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HelloFresh.

Q

What is the target price for HelloFresh (HELFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HelloFresh

Q

Current Stock Price for HelloFresh (HELFY)?

A

The stock price for HelloFresh (OTCPK: HELFY) is $12.78 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HelloFresh (HELFY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HelloFresh.

Q

When is HelloFresh (OTCPK:HELFY) reporting earnings?

A

HelloFresh does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HelloFresh (HELFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HelloFresh.

Q

What sector and industry does HelloFresh (HELFY) operate in?

A

HelloFresh is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.