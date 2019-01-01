Healthia Ltd is an Australian holding company that operates in the podiatry, physiotherapy, and optometry industry. The company through its holdings owns and operates the My FootDr Podiatry Clinics, Allsports Physiotherapy & Sports Medicine Clinics, iOrthotics, and others. The podiatry division provides podiatry services and podiatry-related services including the manufacturing and sale of orthotics and podiatry-related products, the Physiotherapy division provides physiotherapy and specialty hand therapy services, and the Optometry division provides optometry services. The majority of the revenue is generated from Australia.