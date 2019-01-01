QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
126.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Healthia Ltd is an Australian holding company that operates in the podiatry, physiotherapy, and optometry industry. The company through its holdings owns and operates the My FootDr Podiatry Clinics, Allsports Physiotherapy & Sports Medicine Clinics, iOrthotics, and others. The podiatry division provides podiatry services and podiatry-related services including the manufacturing and sale of orthotics and podiatry-related products, the Physiotherapy division provides physiotherapy and specialty hand therapy services, and the Optometry division provides optometry services. The majority of the revenue is generated from Australia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Healthia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Healthia (HEITF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Healthia (OTCPK: HEITF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Healthia's (HEITF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Healthia.

Q

What is the target price for Healthia (HEITF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Healthia

Q

Current Stock Price for Healthia (HEITF)?

A

The stock price for Healthia (OTCPK: HEITF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Healthia (HEITF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Healthia.

Q

When is Healthia (OTCPK:HEITF) reporting earnings?

A

Healthia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Healthia (HEITF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Healthia.

Q

What sector and industry does Healthia (HEITF) operate in?

A

Healthia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.