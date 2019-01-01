ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hunter Douglas
(OTCPK:HDUGF)
183.70
00
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low100.6 - 197
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 34.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap6.4B
P/E14.52
50d Avg. Price182.2
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS3.68
Total Float-

Hunter Douglas (OTC:HDUGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hunter Douglas reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$1.2B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Hunter Douglas using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Hunter Douglas Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hunter Douglas (OTCPK:HDUGF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Hunter Douglas

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hunter Douglas (OTCPK:HDUGF)?
A

There are no earnings for Hunter Douglas

Q
What were Hunter Douglas’s (OTCPK:HDUGF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Hunter Douglas

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.