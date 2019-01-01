ñol

HomeCo Daily Needs
(OTC:HDNRF)
0.96
0.03[3.23%]
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.96 - 0.96
52 Week High/Low0.93 - 0.93
Open / Close0.96 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.1B
Vol / Avg.0.9K / 61K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.93
Div / Yield0.06/6.38%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float-

HomeCo Daily Needs (OTC:HDNRF), Quotes and News Summary

HomeCo Daily Needs (OTC: HDNRF)

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian property group focused on ownership, development and management. HomeCo is built on a platform of big brands and hyper-convenience, with each center anchored by major brands backed by some of Australia's most successful property development and retail organizations including predominantly national retailers spanning daily needs, leisure and lifestyle and services enterprises.
HomeCo Daily Needs Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy HomeCo Daily Needs (HDNRF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of HomeCo Daily Needs (OTC: HDNRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are HomeCo Daily Needs's (HDNRF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for HomeCo Daily Needs.

Q
What is the target price for HomeCo Daily Needs (HDNRF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for HomeCo Daily Needs

Q
Current Stock Price for HomeCo Daily Needs (HDNRF)?
A

The stock price for HomeCo Daily Needs (OTC: HDNRF) is $0.96 last updated Today at June 9, 2022, 1:30 PM UTC.

Q
Does HomeCo Daily Needs (HDNRF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HomeCo Daily Needs.

Q
When is HomeCo Daily Needs (OTC:HDNRF) reporting earnings?
A

HomeCo Daily Needs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is HomeCo Daily Needs (HDNRF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for HomeCo Daily Needs.

Q
What sector and industry does HomeCo Daily Needs (HDNRF) operate in?
A

HomeCo Daily Needs is in the Real Estate sector and REIT—Retail industry. They are listed on the OTC.