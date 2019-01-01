ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hub Deals
(OTCEM:HDLS)
15 minutes delayed

Hub Deals (OTC:HDLS), Dividends

Hub Deals issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hub Deals generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$1.2836

Last Dividend

Jun 24, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hub Deals Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hub Deals (HDLS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hub Deals. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.32 on June 26, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Hub Deals (HDLS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hub Deals (HDLS). The last dividend payout was on June 26, 2015 and was $0.32

Q
How much per share is the next Hub Deals (HDLS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hub Deals (HDLS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.32 on June 26, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hub Deals (OTCEM:HDLS)?
A

Hub Deals has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hub Deals (HDLS) was $0.32 and was paid out next on June 26, 2015.

Browse dividends on all stocks.