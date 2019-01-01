Hub Deals (OTC:HDLS), Dividends

Hub Deals issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hub Deals generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Hub Deals. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.32 on June 26, 2015.
There are no upcoming dividends for Hub Deals (HDLS). The last dividend payout was on June 26, 2015 and was $0.32
There are no upcoming dividends for Hub Deals (HDLS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.32 on June 26, 2015
Hub Deals has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hub Deals (HDLS) was $0.32 and was paid out next on June 26, 2015.
Browse dividends on all stocks.