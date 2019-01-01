|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hub Deals (OTCEM: HDLS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Hub Deals.
There is no analysis for Hub Deals
The stock price for Hub Deals (OTCEM: HDLS) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 26, 2015 to stockholders of record on June 22, 2015.
Hub Deals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Hub Deals.
Hub Deals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.