QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hub Deals Corp, is engaged in auction business. The company screen all sellers and verify the authencity of all auction items. It provides watches, yachts, stamps, jewelry, antiques and various other items for auction.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hub Deals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hub Deals (HDLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hub Deals (OTCEM: HDLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hub Deals's (HDLS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hub Deals.

Q

What is the target price for Hub Deals (HDLS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hub Deals

Q

Current Stock Price for Hub Deals (HDLS)?

A

The stock price for Hub Deals (OTCEM: HDLS) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hub Deals (HDLS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 26, 2015 to stockholders of record on June 22, 2015.

Q

When is Hub Deals (OTCEM:HDLS) reporting earnings?

A

Hub Deals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hub Deals (HDLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hub Deals.

Q

What sector and industry does Hub Deals (HDLS) operate in?

A

Hub Deals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.