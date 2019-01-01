Hypertension Diagnostics (OTC:HDII), Dividends

Hypertension Diagnostics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hypertension Diagnostics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Hypertension Diagnostics.
There are no upcoming dividends for Hypertension Diagnostics.
There are no upcoming dividends for Hypertension Diagnostics.
There are no upcoming dividends for Hypertension Diagnostics.
Browse dividends on all stocks.