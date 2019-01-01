ñol

Hypertension Diagnostics
(OTCPK:HDII)
0.0049
00
Last update: 3:52PM
15 minutes delayed

Hypertension Diagnostics (OTC:HDII), Dividends

Hypertension Diagnostics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hypertension Diagnostics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Hypertension Diagnostics Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hypertension Diagnostics (HDII) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hypertension Diagnostics.

Q
What date did I need to own Hypertension Diagnostics (HDII) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hypertension Diagnostics.

Q
How much per share is the next Hypertension Diagnostics (HDII) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hypertension Diagnostics.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCPK:HDII)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hypertension Diagnostics.

