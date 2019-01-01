QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
148.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
HC Surgical Specialists Ltd is a medical services group. It is engaged in providing endoscopic procedures, including gastroscopies and colonoscopies, and general surgery services. The company's only operating segment being the healthcare segment. Geographically, it operates only in Singapore. It generates revenue from the provision of medical services and Consultancy fee income.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HC Surgical Specialists Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HC Surgical Specialists (HCSPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HC Surgical Specialists (OTCPK: HCSPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HC Surgical Specialists's (HCSPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HC Surgical Specialists.

Q

What is the target price for HC Surgical Specialists (HCSPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HC Surgical Specialists

Q

Current Stock Price for HC Surgical Specialists (HCSPF)?

A

The stock price for HC Surgical Specialists (OTCPK: HCSPF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HC Surgical Specialists (HCSPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HC Surgical Specialists.

Q

When is HC Surgical Specialists (OTCPK:HCSPF) reporting earnings?

A

HC Surgical Specialists does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HC Surgical Specialists (HCSPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HC Surgical Specialists.

Q

What sector and industry does HC Surgical Specialists (HCSPF) operate in?

A

HC Surgical Specialists is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.