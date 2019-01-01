QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Holcim Philippines Inc is a cement manufacturer. The company manufactures, sells and distributes cement and clinker, along with it also provides aggregates, concrete and construction related services. The company's product line includes xcement, dry mix mortar products, clinker, and ready mix concrete. Its cement brands are Holcim Premium (Type 1 portland cement), Holcim 4X (Type 1 high-performance Portland cement), Holcim Excel (Type 1P blended cement), and Holcim WallRight (Type S Masonry cement). Its assets include four production facilities, one cement grinding mill, five ports, and various storage and distribution points.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Holcim Philippines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Holcim Philippines (HCPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Holcim Philippines (OTCEM: HCPHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Holcim Philippines's (HCPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Holcim Philippines.

Q

What is the target price for Holcim Philippines (HCPHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Holcim Philippines

Q

Current Stock Price for Holcim Philippines (HCPHF)?

A

The stock price for Holcim Philippines (OTCEM: HCPHF) is $0.12 last updated Fri Jan 08 2021 15:51:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Holcim Philippines (HCPHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Holcim Philippines.

Q

When is Holcim Philippines (OTCEM:HCPHF) reporting earnings?

A

Holcim Philippines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Holcim Philippines (HCPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Holcim Philippines.

Q

What sector and industry does Holcim Philippines (HCPHF) operate in?

A

Holcim Philippines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.