HashiCorp
(NASDAQ:HCP)
Why is it moving?
HashiCorp shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued guidance.
41.27
00
At close: Jun 2
37.50
-3.7700[-9.13%]
PreMarket: 8:41AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low29.26 - 102.95
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding25.7M / 184.3M
Vol / Avg.6.6K / 1.4M
Mkt Cap7.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price45.93
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.7
Total Float25.7M

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP), Dividends

HashiCorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash HashiCorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Nov 7, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

HashiCorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next HashiCorp (HCP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HashiCorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.48 on November 22, 2011.

Q
What date did I need to own HashiCorp (HCP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HashiCorp (HCP). The last dividend payout was on November 22, 2011 and was $0.48

Q
How much per share is the next HashiCorp (HCP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HashiCorp (HCP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.48 on November 22, 2011

Q
What is the dividend yield for HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)?
A

HashiCorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for HashiCorp (HCP) was $0.48 and was paid out next on November 22, 2011.

