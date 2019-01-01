HC Group Inc is a holding company based in China involved in e-commerce and related services. The company organizes itself into three segments based on service type. The technology-driven new retail segment provides integration services around the retailing of electronics. The smart industries segment provides a business-to-business trading platform as well as anti-counterfeiting products and supply chain management. The platform & corporate services segment primarily operates the media platform HC360.com and provides data-based marketing services. It generates a vast majority of its revenue from the smart industries segment.