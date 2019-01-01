QQQ
HC Group Inc is a holding company based in China involved in e-commerce and related services. The company organizes itself into three segments based on service type. The technology-driven new retail segment provides integration services around the retailing of electronics. The smart industries segment provides a business-to-business trading platform as well as anti-counterfeiting products and supply chain management. The platform & corporate services segment primarily operates the media platform HC360.com and provides data-based marketing services. It generates a vast majority of its revenue from the smart industries segment.

HC Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HC Gr (HCINF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HC Gr (OTCPK: HCINF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HC Gr's (HCINF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HC Gr.

Q

What is the target price for HC Gr (HCINF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HC Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for HC Gr (HCINF)?

A

The stock price for HC Gr (OTCPK: HCINF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HC Gr (HCINF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HC Gr.

Q

When is HC Gr (OTCPK:HCINF) reporting earnings?

A

HC Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HC Gr (HCINF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HC Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does HC Gr (HCINF) operate in?

A

HC Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.