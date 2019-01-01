Hudson Executive (NASDAQ:HCII), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hudson Executive
Hudson Executive Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hudson Executive (NASDAQ: HCII) was reported by on November 28, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting HCII to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hudson Executive (NASDAQ: HCII) was provided by , and Hudson Executive their rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hudson Executive, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hudson Executive was filed on November 28, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 28, 2013.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hudson Executive (HCII) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Hudson Executive (HCII) is trading at is $9.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.