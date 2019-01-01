ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
HCI Group
(NYSE:HCI)
67.44
0.14[0.21%]
At close: Jun 2
67.97
0.5300[0.79%]
PreMarket: 4:03PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low57.51 - 139.8
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding6.1M / 9.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 110.1K
Mkt Cap612M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price67.03
Div / Yield1.6/2.38%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.09
Total Float6.1M

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI), Dividends

HCI Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash HCI Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.47%

Annual Dividend

$1.6

Last Dividend

May 17
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

HCI Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next HCI Group (HCI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HCI Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on June 17, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own HCI Group (HCI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for HCI Group ($HCI) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of HCI Group (HCI) shares by May 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next HCI Group (HCI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for HCI Group (HCI) will be on May 16, 2022 and will be $0.40

Q
What is the dividend yield for HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)?
A

HCI Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for HCI Group (HCI) was $0.40 and was paid out next on June 17, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.