Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.15 - 5.51
Mkt Cap
734.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
87.5
Shares
137.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hotel Chocolat Group PLC is engaged in the manufacture and retail of chocolate in the United Kingdom and overseas. The Company operates in three geographic areas including the United Kingdom, Europe and Rest of World. The Company sells it's chocolate direct to customers via subscription, online and through its stores. Its product portfolio includes Self-purchase, Gifts and Occasions, Rare and vintage, and Others.

Analyst Ratings

Hotel Chocolat Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hotel Chocolat Gr (HCHOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hotel Chocolat Gr (OTCPK: HCHOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hotel Chocolat Gr's (HCHOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hotel Chocolat Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Hotel Chocolat Gr (HCHOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hotel Chocolat Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Hotel Chocolat Gr (HCHOF)?

A

The stock price for Hotel Chocolat Gr (OTCPK: HCHOF) is $5.35 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:34:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hotel Chocolat Gr (HCHOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hotel Chocolat Gr.

Q

When is Hotel Chocolat Gr (OTCPK:HCHOF) reporting earnings?

A

Hotel Chocolat Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hotel Chocolat Gr (HCHOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hotel Chocolat Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Hotel Chocolat Gr (HCHOF) operate in?

A

Hotel Chocolat Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.